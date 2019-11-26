We’ll enjoy another above normal day with some sunshine through the first half of the day. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon, ahead of our next storm.

We will see showers move in during the evening and especially into the overnight hours. We have the slight chance of a rumble of thunder, and could see some heavier downpours. Winds will begin to increase, and will be very gusty on Wednesday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and cool. A few showers move in during the evening. High 57

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with rain developing. Slight chance of thunder. Low 50

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers, and very windy. An early high near 56, and temperatures fall into the 40s in the afternoon.

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny and chilly. High 42

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 45

On Wednesday, winds will gust 50-55mph, which is strong enough to cause property damage, downed trees and downed power lines. Winds will die down Wednesday night, and Thanksgiving looks much calmer, but chilly. It will be a cold Turkey Trot in the morning, with temperatures in the 30s.