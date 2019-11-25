We’re starting the week dry with a warming trend. Expect highs to push into the 50s this afternoon, with breezy conditions.

We will stay dry through Tuesday early afternoon. A few spotty showers are expected later in the day, and rain chances will continue to increase as we head into Tuesday night.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 42

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of spotty late day showers. Continued cool. High 57

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain, becoming windy. High 56 and falling later in the day.

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chilly. High 42

Rain will linger into Wednesday morning before ending. Winds will increase on Wednesday, behind the storm. We expect gusts to 50mph, which could impact holiday travel.