Temperatures are on the rise heading into the week of Thanksgiving. The high in Dayton reached 46 degrees today and most of the snow has melted. The highest snowfall totals yesterday were in Mercer and Darke County were isolated areas saw up to 1.5 inches.

This evening, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Cloud coverage has returned. Lows will drop into the mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Seasonable, Partly Cloudy. Low 34

TOMORROW: More sun and some clouds. High 52

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Mild. Low 40

TUESDAY: Chance for rain. High 56

Rain and wind will impact travel across Ohio on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop heading into Thanksgiving.