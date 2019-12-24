We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am. Fog will be thick in spots this morning, reducing visibility below a quarter of a mile at times. Temperatures are also close to/below freezing, so watch for isolated icy areas.

This afternoon, clouds will gradually break, and we should see some sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s in Dayton, but will likely be a little cooler in the northern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Morning fog and low clouds with gradual clearing this afternoon. High 53

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

CHRISTMAS: Partly sunny, continued nice and cool. High 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 58

Above normal temperatures will continue for the Christmas holiday and beyond. Highs will be in the 50s through the start of the weekend, with the next chance for rain arriving Saturday night/Sunday.