1  of  2
Live Now
Live Drive is on the streets looking at road conditions 2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 129 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10 AM***

A line of snow is tracking east across the Miami Valley this morning. Snow will continue through 10 a.m. tapering off from the NW to the SE. We will start to see a few pockets of sunshine heading into the evening.

TODAY: Some morning snow, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, chilly. High 32.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 25

After Tuesday, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with a lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We may find low temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but high temperatures climb to the 40s over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS