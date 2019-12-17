***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 10 AM***

A line of snow is tracking east across the Miami Valley this morning. Snow will continue through 10 a.m. tapering off from the NW to the SE. We will start to see a few pockets of sunshine heading into the evening.

TODAY: Some morning snow, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, chilly. High 32.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 25

After Tuesday, dry weather is expected for the rest of the week with a lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday. We may find low temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, but high temperatures climb to the 40s over the weekend.