By this evening, rain will change to snow showers. Most areas will see an inch or less of accumulating snowfall. Mercer County could see isolated areas with up to 2 inches of snow. Most of the snow should be moving out of the area by midnight.

Live Doppler 2HD

TONIGHT: Rain changing to snow this evening. Generally around 1″, with isolated 2″ north. Low 30

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sun. High 45

A nice warming trend into early next week before the next storm system pushes in. Turning colder but dry for Thanksgiving day.