After a Cold Night, Milder Weather is on the Way

Expect mostly clear and cold weather overnight. Thursday will bring more cloud cover, but there will be sunshine mixed in at times. It will get a little breezy, and we will start a warming trend as high temperatures climb back above normal.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 22

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, becoming breezy. High 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 43

FRIDAY: Breezy in the afternoon and milder with showers developing. High near 60

Of course, the late-week warm-up will come with a good chance of rain. Showers are likely Friday afternoon with thunderstorms possible Friday night. After some morning showers Saturday, it will dry out for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures fall during the day on Saturday, but milder weather returns next week.