Mostly clear and cold conditions will prevail tonight. Later tonight, clouds will begin to spread into the region again. By around noon Saturday, rain will spread into the area from the south. The rain may become mixed with or change to snow later in the day with little or no accumulation.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear followed by increasing clouds late night and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing around lunch time/early afternoon and chilly. Rain may become mixed with or change to snow late afternoon and evening. High 42

SATURDAY NIGHT: Evening snow showers possibly mixed with rain, then cloudy and cold. Little if any accumulation. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with sun and chilly. High 45

We will be dry, but chilly, on Sunday. Milder air returns for Monday and Tuesday with a chance of afternoon rain Tuesday.