After some early morning rain in the southern Miami Valley, clouds will decrease this afternoon. We’ll get back to sunshine, but chilly air moves in, and highs will only reach the mid-40s.

Clear and cold conditions will prevail tonight. Saturday will start out dry, with some sunshine early on. But clouds will increase, and rain develops by mid-afternoon.

TODAY: Early morning rain showers south, then decreasing afternoon clouds. Chilly. High 46

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain developing in the mid-afternoon. Chilly. Rain may mix with snow in the evening. High 43

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 44

The rain on Saturday may mix with snow in the evening, and turn to snow briefly before ending overnight. We don’t expect much to accumulate. We will be dry, but chilly, on Sunday.