Take along the umbrella today, as we expect showers to develop as we head beyond lunchtime. It will also get windy, but at least temperatures will be a little warmer. We expect highs in the mid-50s.

Scattered showers will continue tonight, with breezy conditions. There could be a lingering shower early Friday across the south, but we expect to dry out for the day ahead.

TODAY: Cloudy and becoming windy. A 40% chance of showers developing. High 56

TONIGHT: Showers likely early on. Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 38

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the south. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler. High 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Chilly, with rain mixing with/changing to snow in the evening and overnight. High 42

We will turn chilly again for Friday and the weekend. More rain will move in on Saturday, and we could see some snow mix in during the evening. A change-over to all snow is possible overnight.