Wednesday starts off cloudy with some patchy fog. Visibility is about 5 miles. It will be dry today with a few pockets of sunshine this afternoon. This will help us warm into the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with a little afternoon sun, cool. High 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and milder with showers developing in the afternoon. High 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Wind shifts to the NW, breezy with off and on rain. Low 42

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. It looks like rain will hold off until the afternoon, so there will be some dry time to get out and enjoy the milder conditions. Temperatures drop heading into the weekend.