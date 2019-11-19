We will have areas of fog and drizzle for the morning drive today. This afternoon, the clouds will linger, and a few spotty showers will develop by late afternoon. The chance of showers will continue this evening into the first part of tonight.

Dry weather will return for Wednesday. We’ll start with clouds in the morning, but expect a little afternoon sun to peek through. This will help us to warm up close to 50-degrees.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with morning drizzle and a few late showers. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers early. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds with a little afternoon sun. Cool. High 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and milder with showers developing late in the day. High 58

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, ahead of a cold front. It looks like rain will hold off until late in the day, so there will be some dry time to get out and enjoy the milder conditions.