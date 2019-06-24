Scattered storms are possible overnight and into early Monday morning. Overall Monday will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph. It will be warm and humid with a high around 80 degrees. A cold front moves through in the afternoon. This increases our storms chances. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe weather Monday afternoon. Once the front moves through we will dry out. High pressure builds in for Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, few storms possible. Low 68
MONDAY: Warm and humid, afternoon storms. High 80
MONDAY NIGHT: Dry and cool. Low 62
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82
Temperatures will be warm this week. Overall most of the time it will be warm with patches of sun. However a few isolated storms will be possible most afternoons.