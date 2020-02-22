Grab your sunglasses on the way out today. Expect an abundance of sunshine and milder temperatures with high pressure in control.
TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 46
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 28
SUNDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Mild. High 50
Enjoy the sunshine and quiet weather this weekend as clouds and rain returns for much of next week.
