Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We can’t rule out a sprinkle today, but most of us should stay dry. We’ll see clouds mixed with sun and chilly highs in the upper 40s.

Drizzle will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, watch for isolated slick areas early on. In the afternoon, we will have the chance for a few rain showers. It will be slightly cooler.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. A 10% chance of a few sprinkles. High 48

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Drizzle possible (freezing drizzle in spots north of town). Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A 30% chance of a few showers. High 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny nice and cool. High 50

We expect to dry out and warm up a bit on Wednesday, with highs near 50-degrees. The warm-up continues into Thursday, but rain is looking more likely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS