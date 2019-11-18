We can’t rule out a sprinkle today, but most of us should stay dry. We’ll see clouds mixed with sun and chilly highs in the upper 40s.

Drizzle will be possible late tonight into Tuesday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, watch for isolated slick areas early on. In the afternoon, we will have the chance for a few rain showers. It will be slightly cooler.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. A 10% chance of a few sprinkles. High 48

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Drizzle possible (freezing drizzle in spots north of town). Low 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A 30% chance of a few showers. High 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny nice and cool. High 50

We expect to dry out and warm up a bit on Wednesday, with highs near 50-degrees. The warm-up continues into Thursday, but rain is looking more likely.