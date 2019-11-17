Closings
Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will be closer to normal. The low tonight will be around freezing. The high tomorrow will be in the upper 40s. A weak cold front late on Monday will bring the chance for a sprinkle, and slightly cooler temps on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy, not as cool. Low 32

MONDAY: Lots of clouds. Sprinkle? High 48

MONDAY NIGHT: Still cloudy with a few sprinkles. low 34

TUESDAY: A chance for rain early, a little cooler. High 46

Temperatures will warm into the 50s for a couple of days mid-week before cooling back into the 40s by next weekend.

