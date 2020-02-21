Cold air is still in place today, and we will continue to see below-normal temperatures. Morning readings are in the teens (with single-digit wind chill), and afternoon highs just reach the mid-30s. The normal high this time of year is 40-degrees, which we will reach this weekend as we experience a warming trend.

High pressure will bring a ton of sunshine today and into the weekend. It looks like the best weekend so far this year!

TODAY: Sunny and cold. High 36

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 20

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 46

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Clouds increase late. High 50

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High 48

Rain chances will increase Sunday night. Rain will be likely Monday, as we head back to school and work. Next week looks quite active, with the chance for precipitation each day.