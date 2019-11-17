Closings
A cool but dry weekend throughout the Miami Valley. Sunday will start off mostly clear. Clouds will build into the day. Temperatures stay below normal.

TONIGHT: Clear early, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 25

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cool. High 47

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows near freezing.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a few sprinkles late. High 48

After a brief cool down on Tuesday, highs will rise back above the normal high of 51 degrees mid-week. The next big weather system comes Thursday into Friday.

