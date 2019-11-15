We’re starting the day with clouds, but will get back to some sun during the afternoon. It will still be chilly, with highs near 40-degrees.

We don’t see too many changes to the weekend forecast. It will get slightly warmer each day, but not much. There will be a greater warm-up towards the second half of next week.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High near 40

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 24

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. High 46

There will be a 20% chance of a sprinkle or light shower Monday or Tuesday. A better chance for rain arrives on Thursday of next week.