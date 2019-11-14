Temperatures will remain below normal today, although it will be warmer than yesterday. We will reach the upper 30s during the afternoon, so expect a chilly, dry day.

With plenty of sunshine around on Friday, we will continue to gradually warm. Highs will be near 40-degrees to finish the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 38

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 22

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 40

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

Over the weekend, highs will climb into the mid-40s, as dry weather continues. Early next week, clouds will increase a bit, but the chance for precip remains pretty low.