After a record cold morning, we will start a slow warming trend this afternoon. Highs will just reach near the freezing mark, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Mostly cloudy conditions develop overnight, with temperatures not dropping as low. We will be in the mid-20s.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 32

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as cold. High 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42

Although a gradual warming trend will continue through the end of the week, temperatures will remain below normal.