After a record cold morning, we will start a slow warming trend this afternoon. Highs will just reach near the freezing mark, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Mostly cloudy conditions develop overnight, with temperatures not dropping as low. We will be in the mid-20s.
TODAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 32
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 25
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as cold. High 40
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 42
Although a gradual warming trend will continue through the end of the week, temperatures will remain below normal.