Record cold is settling into the Miami Valley. Today’s high temperature will likely be the coldest high recorded on this date, as we only reach the mid-20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. We still have the chance of a few scattered snow showers.

Tonight we will also have the potential to hit record cold temperatures as we drop down near 10-degrees. On Wednesday, we will see dry weather but continued cold, with highs near freezing.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy with record cold. A 30% chance of scattered snow showers. Accumulation around a half-inch or less. High 25

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold. Low 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 32

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 40

A warming trend will continue through the end of the week, as we climb back into the 40s. We also will have a dry stretch with lots of sunshine into the weekend.