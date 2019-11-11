Accumulating snow will continue into the night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley today through Tuesday morning.

Roads will initially be wet, but slick conditions will develop after sunset as snow accumulates. Temperatures will be well below freezing throughout the day on Tuesday which won’t allow much melting.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations 1″ to 3″ in most of the Miami Valley, with 3″ to 4″ possible across the far northern counties. Breezy and cold. Low 20

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder. Isolated snow showers. High 26

TUESDAY NIGHT: Coldest temperatures of the season. Low 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold, afternoon highs near freezing. High 32

Bitter cold air follows this system, and we expect lows in the teens for a couple of nights. Tuesday afternoon, a record low high temperature is expected.