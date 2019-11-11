Accumulating snow is likely late today into tonight, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley today through Tuesday morning.

Rain is beginning to transition to snow across the northern counties. Dayton will likely start to see snow around 4 p.m. Roads will initially be wet, but slick conditions will develop after sunset as snow accumulates.

TODAY: Cloudy, becoming breezy and turning colder. A 90% chance of rain showers mixing with and changing to snow through the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations 1″ to 3″ in most of the Miami Valley, with 3″ to 5″ possible across the far northern counties. Breezy and cold. Low 19

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder. A 30% chance of scattered snow showers. High 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. Morning temperatures near 12-degrees, and afternoon highs near freezing.

Bitter cold air follows this system, and we expect lows in the teens for a couple nights. Tuesday afternoon, a record low high temperature is expected.