Accumulating snow is likely late today into tonight, and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley today through Tuesday morning.

Rain showers initially develop during the late morning and early afternoon. Rain will mix with and change over to snow from north to south today. Northern counties see the change over around lunchtime, and it occurs in the Dayton area after 3pm. Roads will initially be wet, but slick conditions will develop after sunset as snow accumulates.

TODAY: Cloudy, becoming breezy and turning colder. A 90% chance of rain showers mixing with and changing to snow through the afternoon. Early high near 43 and falling.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations 1″ to 3″ in most of the Miami Valley, with 3″ to 5″ possible across the far northern counties. Breezy and cold. Low 19

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much colder. A 30% chance of scattered snow showers. High 26

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. Morning temperatures near 12-degrees, and afternoon highs near freezing.

Bitter cold air follows this system, and we expect lows in the teens for a couple nights. Tuesday afternoon, a record low high temperature is expected.