** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 10 A.M. MONDAY MORNING TO 4 A.M. TUESDAY MORNING. 2-4 INCHES OF SNOW LIKELY ACROSS MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN, DARKE, AND SHELBY COUNTY**

Tomorrow will be drastically different. Today’s high reached 61 degrees in the Dayton at 4:02 p.m. By 4 p.m. on Monday the temperature will be 31 degrees.

A strong cold front moves through Monday morning. Moisture will increase as the front moves through. Scattered rain will quickly turn to snow in Mercer County between 10 a.m. and noon. Dayton will see the transition snow late afternoon. Snow will become isolated on Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, scattered light rain. Low 40

TOMORROW: Temps drop, rain turns to snow in the afternoon. High 42, Afternoon Temp: 31

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow accumulation 1-4 inches in the Miami Valley, very cold. Low 19

TUESDAY: Record-breaking cold temps. High 27

Tuesday night will be the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low will be around 12 degrees. After that, we start to warm a bit. Highs will stay below normal in the 40s.