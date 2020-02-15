A few flurries are possible after 9 p.m. starting in the northern counties. Dayton may see a rain/snow mix around and after midnight. Little to no accumulation is expected, likely less than a 1/2 an inch. Temperatures will hover around freezing much of the night. Don’t expect much sun on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. A flurry possible mainly north. Low 31

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds. Flurries and a chance for rain mainly south before lunch. High 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and cold. Low 27

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Mild with a chance for rain late in the day. High 44

Mostly cloudy with rain developing and milder temperatures for President’s Day. Rain chances increase Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will run above normal to start the week and then return to highs in the 30s. Increasing sunshine for mid to late week.