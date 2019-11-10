Temperatures take a plunge on Monday, but first highs will be well above normal on Sunday. Cloud coverage will build back into the Miami Valley overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid and lower 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Sunday night is when things take a turn downward. A cold front will approach the Miami Valley. Moisture will increase. Rain will turn to snow by Monday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Chilly, partly cloudy. Low 35

TOMORROW: Breezy afternoon, mild and mostly cloudy. High 53

SUNDAY NIGHT: Temperatures begin to drop. Mist is likely after midnight. Low 37

MONDAY: Cold, rain turns to snow by the afternoon. High 38

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Record-breaking cold temperatures are likely.