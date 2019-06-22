Scattered clouds tonight and a dry evening. Sunday will see and increase in temperatures and humidity. Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday evening. A few storms may become severe.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63
SUNDAY: Increasing humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs near 85
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Muggy & mild. Low 68
MONDAY: Scattered showers and storm. High 83
