Scattered clouds tonight and a dry evening. Sunday will see and increase in temperatures and humidity. Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday evening. A few storms may become severe.





TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63

SUNDAY: Increasing humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs near 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Muggy & mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storm. High 83

Drier weather on Tuesday and sunshine returns to the Miami Valley with highs in the 80s.

