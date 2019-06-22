Storm Team 2 Forecast

Scattered clouds tonight and a dry evening.  Sunday will see and increase in temperatures and humidity.  Scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday evening.  A few storms may become severe. 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63

SUNDAY: Increasing humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs near 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Muggy & mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storm. High 83

Drier weather on Tuesday and sunshine returns to the Miami Valley with highs in the 80s.

