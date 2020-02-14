Tonight we will drop down to 5 to 10 degrees. Look for sun early Saturday, but clouds will be on the increase later Saturday morning and afternoon. At least we finally have a pretty quiet weekend in the forecast!

TONIGHT: Clear and quite cold. Low 8

SATURDAY: Early morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds. It will become breezy in the afternoon but not as cold. High 38

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. High 42

Expect mostly dry weather through the weekend with only a very slight chance of a flurry Saturday night. Temperatures will gradually warm through the first half of next week before more winter temperatures return.





