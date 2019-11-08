Unseasonably cold air is in place as we finish off the week. Highs this afternoon will be running about 20-degrees below normal for this time of year. At least we get a dry day, with plenty of sun.

After a cold start Saturday morning, we will start a warming trend this weekend. We expect mid-40s Saturday afternoon, and highs near 50 on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. High 36

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 50

After a small weekend warm-up, our next storm moves in early next week. We have the chance of rain to snow Monday, and some lingering snow showers Tuesday. Another blast of very cold air follows.