Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Unseasonably cold air is in place as we finish off the week. Highs this afternoon will be running about 20-degrees below normal for this time of year. At least we get a dry day, with plenty of sun.

After a cold start Saturday morning, we will start a warming trend this weekend. We expect mid-40s Saturday afternoon, and highs near 50 on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. High 36

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 46

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 50

After a small weekend warm-up, our next storm moves in early next week. We have the chance of rain to snow Monday, and some lingering snow showers Tuesday. Another blast of very cold air follows.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS