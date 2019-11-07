Morning rain will impact the drive to work, and may even mix briefly with wet snow before ending early this afternoon. We don’t expect any snow to accumulate, and roads will just be wet.

Colder air rushes in tonight, and if there is lingering moisture on the roads we could see a few slick areas develop. Friday will be unseasonably cold, with high temperatures not making it out of the 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy with morning rain mixing with and changing to snow. Most of the precip will fall in the central and southern Miami Valley… far northern counties don’t see much. Dry as we head into the mid-afternoon, with the clouds breaking a bit. High 40

TONIGHT: Clearing and quite cold. Low 23

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cold. High 36

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High 46

After a cold start Saturday morning, we will warm up a bit for the weekend. Highs approach 50-degrees by Sunday afternoon. But another storm bringing rain/snow and an even stronger cold blast arrives early next week.