A Winter Weather Advisory continues tonight. North of I-70 tonight we will see a mix of snow, sleet and rain, even a little freezing rain is possible. For the Dayton area and points south, accumulations will be an inch or less with the mix transitioning to mostly rain. Thursday we go back over to snow showers with light accumulations.



TONIGHT: Rain, sleet and snow changing back to all snow late night. Accumulations up to 4 inches north of I-70 with mostly an inch or less south of I-70. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers, accumulation 1″ or less. High 35

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy and much colder with a few snow showers. Low 12

FRIDAY: Chance of a few morning flurries, becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon and cold. High 23

For Valentine’s Day Friday, it will be frigid! Morning lows will range between 10 and 15 degrees, and afternoon highs will be stuck in the low 20s. Another cold morning is expected Saturday, but afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 30s with a lot of sunshine.





