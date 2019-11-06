Today will likely be the nicest day of the week! We expect a mix of sun and clouds, dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Rain moves back in tonight.

We will start Thursday with rain in the Miami Valley. As colder air rushes in during the afternoon, we will see rain mix with and then change over to snow. We could see some light snow accumulations through Thursday evening.

TODAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. A chilly rain. Low 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. An 80% chance of rain in the morning, mixing with and changing to snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around 1/2″ or less. Early high of 42 and falling through the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much colder. High 36

We will dry out at the end of the week, but temperatures take a dive. The coldest air of the season so far will be in place Friday morning, as we drop into the low 20s. Afternoon highs will be running about 20-degrees below normal.