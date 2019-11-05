Morning rain will move out of the Miami Valley, and clouds will break up for the afternoon. We will be dry, partly to mostly sunny and cool, with highs running about five-degrees below normal.

Tonight will turn colder, as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. We will warm right back up on Wednesday, with highs back up near normal in the mid-50s.

TODAY: Morning showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cool. HIgh near 50

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, nice and cool. High 54

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers likely. High 42

Showers return on Thursday with the chance for rain during the day. We may see this precipitation change over to snow showers as colder air moves in during the evening.