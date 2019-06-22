DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN) – Scattered clouds for the rest of the afternoon with comfortable temperatures. Showers and storms develop by Sunday evening with a chance for a few storms to become severe.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mix of clouds and sunshine. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 63

SUNDAY: Increasing humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs near 85

Chances for showers and storms increase Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. Some storms may become severe. Monday will be stormy as well.

Drier weather expected starting on Tuesday with an increase in sunshine.