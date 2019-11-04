Today will be slightly warmer than the weekend, but it will still feel cool with lots of clouds and a decent breeze. We can’t rule out a late day sprinkle, but a better chance for rain arrives overnight as a cold front moves through.

We will start Tuesday with the slight chance of a morning shower, but then will see decreasing clouds during the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler behind the front.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A slight chance of a late day sprinkle. High 56

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with spotty showers. Low 40

TUESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, then decreasing clouds. Breezy and cool. High 49

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 55

We will warm up a little again for the middle part of the week. The next decent chance for showers arrives on Thursday, and we could see a rain/snow mix. We will turn sharply colder behind this system for the end of the week!