Temperatures will be close to normal tomorrow. A cold front moves through late on Monday. A few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37
MONDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. High 56
MONDAY NIGHT: Chilly, isolated rain showers. Low 39
TUESDAY: Becoming sunny, but much cooler. High 49
Temperatures go up and down through the beginning of the week. A strong cold front moves through on Thursday. Temperatures will stay well below normal into the weekend.