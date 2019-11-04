Don't forget to set clocks back an hour before you go to sleep tonight.

Temperatures will remain below normal tomorrow. A cold front moved through the Miami Valley today. Wind gust will be up to 30 mph through the evening. By 8 p.m. the wind will begin to calm. Wind speeds will be 5-10 mph out of the west overnight. Skies will clear a bit by sunrise. This will allow the temperature to drop below freezing once again.