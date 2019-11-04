Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will be close to normal tomorrow. A cold front moves through late on Monday. A few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

MONDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. High 56

MONDAY NIGHT: Chilly, isolated rain showers. Low 39

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny, but much cooler. High 49

Temperatures go up and down through the beginning of the week. A strong cold front moves through on Thursday. Temperatures will stay well below normal into the weekend.

