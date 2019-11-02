Storm Team 2 Forecast

Don’t forget to set clocks back an hour before you go to sleep tonight.

Temperatures will remain below normal tomorrow. A cold front moved through the Miami Valley today. Wind gust will be up to 30 mph through the evening. By 8 p.m. the wind will begin to calm. Wind speeds will be 5-10 mph out of the west overnight. Skies will clear a bit by sunrise. This will allow the temperature to drop below freezing once again.

TONIGHT: **DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS** Fewer clouds and chilly. Low 31

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny start, 7:08 a.m. sunrise, cool and dry. High 49

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly, 5:32 p.m. sunset. Low 37

MONDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. High 56

Overall temperatures will be below normal this week. The next big drop in temperatures comes at the end of the week.

