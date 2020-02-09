The snow has transitioned to rain. Temperatures will increase overnight thanks to a warm front. Mild temperatures in the 40s won’t last for too long with a cold front moving through Monday morning. The rain will be coming to an end around the morning commute hours between 8 and 10 a.m.

TONIGHT: Rainy and windy. Low 36

MONDAY: Rain ends in the morning. Mostly cloudy. High 41

MONDAY NIGHT: Cold and mostly cloudy. Low 30

TUESDAY: Mild and mostly cloudy. High 43

We stay in the 40s for much of the week ahead. Lots of clouds throughout the week with more chances of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.