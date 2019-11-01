Cold air is here for the weekend! Today will be a little breezy and chilly. Highs climb into the mid-40s, but it will feel like the 30s with the wind chill.

Temperatures drop below freezing again tonight, and Saturday doesn’t warm up much. We’ll be back in the mid-40s during the afternoon, with the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early on, becoming partly cloudy. Low 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. A 20% chance of a sprinkle or flurry. High 45

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued chilly. High 48

We will deal with one more chilly day on Sunday, before temperatures moderate a little next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday should reach the mid-50s.