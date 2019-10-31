We have a lot going on weather-wise this Halloween! From morning dense fog and heavy rain to afternoon gusty wind and falling temperatures, it will be an active day!

Trick-or-treaters may see some light rain mixing with snow this evening. Temperatures will be near 40-degrees, but wind chills will be in the 20s, with wind gusts to 45mph.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and turning colder. Rain likely. Morning high in the mid-50s, falling into the 40s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Evening light rain/snow showers, windy. Becoming partly cloudy and quite cold. Low 28

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny but still chilly. High 46

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly, with just a slight shower chance, mainly north. High 45

A freeze is likely tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. We will continue to be quite cold over the weekend, with lows below freezing for a few nights and highs in the mid-40s.