A Flood Warning is in place for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Logan County. The warning is set to expire around 1 p.m. More rain is on the way. The Flash Flood Watch continues through 8 p.m. tonight. Remember a Flash Flood Watch means if we see heavy rain, flooding could develop quickly and a warning may be issued.

Overall rainfall totals today look to stay around 0.25″, but isolated areas could see an additional inch or two. After midnight we look to be completely rain free for close to 20 hours. Temperatures will be chilly overnight.

TODAY: Isolated showers and storms. High 75

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, cool. Low 58

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High 78

SATURDAY: Some off and on rain. High 80

Right now it looks like Saturday will be drier than Sunday for the Dayton Airshow. Some storms are possible early Sunday morning and again as we head into the night.