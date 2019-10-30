A storm will bring rain to the Miami Valley over the next two days. Today, the western counties will see the potential for morning showers, while the rest of the area will see rain spread in for the afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue tonight, and into Thursday. We could have some heavier rounds of rain especially through Thursday morning. Going into the evening for Trick-or-Treaters, the rain will become more scattered and light. But it looks windy and colder, with rapidly falling temperatures.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with rain developing. High 57

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 52

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain likely, with heavier downpours possible. Early high near 58, with temperatures dropping into the 40s for the afternoon.

TRICK OR TREAT: Cloudy with scattered light rain showers. Rain may mix with snow late in the evening. Windy, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much colder. High 46

We may see some snowflakes mix in with rain by late Thursday evening/night. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing through Friday morning. Cold conditions hang around through the weekend.