We’ll see more clouds around the Miami Valley today as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will climb above normal, with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain will develop on Wednesday ahead of low pressure. We expect a good, soaking rain to fall Wednesday through Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 65

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 60

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy with showers likely. Becoming windy & turning colder late. High 60

Steady, heavier rain will taper off to some scattered showers for Trick-or-Treat Thursday evening. So there is a better chance at some dry time. However, winds will increase and colder air will spill in, dropping temperatures into the 40s during the evening.