Breaking News
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ll see more clouds around the Miami Valley today as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will climb above normal, with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain will develop on Wednesday ahead of low pressure. We expect a good, soaking rain to fall Wednesday through Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 65

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High 60

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy with showers likely. Becoming windy & turning colder late. High 60

Steady, heavier rain will taper off to some scattered showers for Trick-or-Treat Thursday evening. So there is a better chance at some dry time. However, winds will increase and colder air will spill in, dropping temperatures into the 40s during the evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS