We will start the week with some really nice fall weather. Expect plenty of sun today, with highs pushing into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another dry and above-normal day. But clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop closer to normal for the middle part of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 67

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny start, with increasing afternoon clouds. High 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some afternoon showers. High 60

Rain chances go up Wednesday, and unfortunately hang around for Halloween and Trick-or-Treat. As this next system swings through, it will get windy and turn much colder for the end of the week and weekend.