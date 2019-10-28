Breaking News
We will start the week with some really nice fall weather. Expect plenty of sun today, with highs pushing into the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another dry and above-normal day. But clouds will increase in the afternoon as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop closer to normal for the middle part of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 67

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny start, with increasing afternoon clouds. High 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some afternoon showers. High 60

Rain chances go up Wednesday, and unfortunately hang around for Halloween and Trick-or-Treat. As this next system swings through, it will get windy and turn much colder for the end of the week and weekend.

