After morning flurries/freezing drizzle, we will get back to dry conditions through the mid-afternoon. Clouds will remain in place, and it will be a colder day with highs near normal in the mid-30s.

Another push of wintry precipitation moves in late today and will continue overnight. We expect freezing rain, sleet and even snow across the northern counties. This will cause some ice accumulation through early Thursday, and travel could get slick. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for most of the Miami Valley through 10am Thursday.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Late today rain showers develop, mixing with freezing rain and sleet through the evening. High 36

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and even snow (especially across the north). Areas north of I-70 may see 0.1 to 0.2″ of ice accumulation. Low 30

THURSDAY: Morning wintry mix changing to rain. High 39

FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with scattered snow showers. High 33

A morning wintry mix on Thursday will change over to scattered rain showers for the afternoon. As colder air moves in Thursday evening, we will again see a change in precip type, with snow showers becoming likely Thursday night.