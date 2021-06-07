Humidity is on the rise this week. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms every day with the best chances in the afternoon and evening hours.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, thunder possible, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 68

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

The pattern may finally begin to change as we get closer to the weekend with rain chances decreasing, but those chances won’t completely go away.