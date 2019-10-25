Breaking News
Operation Football is tonight! You can expect cloudy and cool conditions. An isolated shower is possible, but the majority of games will be dry.

Conditions will change quickly tomorrow morning. Widespread rain will move into the Miami Valley as early as 8 a.m. Off and on Heavy downpours will continue into the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 44

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool. Rain likely. High 58

SUNDAY: A few morning showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy. High 62

Rain may fall heavy at times, especially Saturday night. We expect a few showers early Sunday but will return to dry weather in the afternoon.



