The Flash Flood Watch continues through Thursday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and evening. Storms will begin to develop around 2 p.m. The greatest risk will be flooding. 70 mph wind gusts are possible, the hail and tornado threat is low.
TODAY: Strong to severe t-storms after 2 p.m. High 82
TONIGHT: A few t-storms, muggy and mild. Low 66
TOMORROW: A few storms, cooler. High 75
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80
Another round of storms may impact the Miami Valley Thursday morning. A cold front on Thursday will drop temperatures and dry us out late in the day. Most of the day on Friday still looks dry and partly cloudy.