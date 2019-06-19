Storm Team 2 Forecast

Daily Forecast

by: Carly Smith

Posted: / Updated:

The Flash Flood Watch continues through Thursday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and evening. Storms will begin to develop around 2 p.m. The greatest risk will be flooding. 70 mph wind gusts are possible, the hail and tornado threat is low.

TODAY: Strong to severe t-storms after 2 p.m. High 82

TONIGHT: A few t-storms, muggy and mild. Low 66

TOMORROW: A few storms, cooler. High 75

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 80

Another round of storms may impact the Miami Valley Thursday morning. A cold front on Thursday will drop temperatures and dry us out late in the day. Most of the day on Friday still looks dry and partly cloudy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS